SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Some counties in South Jersey are partnering with local school districts to hold vaccination events before the school year begins. The goal is to have students vaccinated as quickly as possible before returning to the classroom.

It’s something local health departments are taking very seriously and they are not wasting any time.

CBS3 was at Timber Creek High School in Sicklerville Thursday afternoon.The Camden County Health Department teamed up with Rutgers School of Nursing and Cooper University Healthcare to make this pop-up vaccine site happen. They vaccinated students and parents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The students being vaccinated are from many surrounding schools within the Camden County area.

Health officials say this last-minute push is key to protecting students from the Delta variant. They say now is the time to get the vaccine, so students will be fully vaccinated by the first day of school.

“It’s very important, the quicker we do this the sooner you know be free from wearing the mask and having to go back to it a normal way of living,” Vaccine team leader Michelle Serrano said.

Burlington County is also holding an event Thursday afternoon. This vaccine clinic is not specifically for students, but they can go there to get the shot.

It’s being held at the Bordentown Township Senior Center, located at 2 Municipal Drive, in Bordentown, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.