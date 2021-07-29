PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers legend Allen Iverson is going to have his own cannabis strain. Iverson is partnering with former NBA player Al Harrington’s cannabis company, Viola, in an effort to change the stigma between athletes and cannabis.
He will work to educate the NBA and other people on the benefits of cannabis and assist in the companies business initiatives.
It’s official. @alleniverson x Viola. 🌿💨 pic.twitter.com/KBsjx9JB6Z
— Viola (@Violabrands) July 29, 2021
The two recently got candid about the culture surrounding marijuana on The Players' Tribune.
https://twitter.com/PlayersTribune/status/1420730941178359808