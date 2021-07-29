PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run in Center City on Wednesday morning as 31-year-old Adriana Moreno-Sanchez. Police say Moreno-Sanchez was walking home from work when a car jumped the curb near 15th and South Streets and ran her over twice before fleeing the scene.

Moreno-Sanchez worked at Steak 48 in Center City. Due to the tragic loss, Steak 48 canceled all of their reservations for Wednesday evening.

“Our employees are like family to us here at Steak 48,” the restaurant’s corporate office said in a statement. “Our hearts and thoughts are with the family, friends and employees impacted by this devastating tragedy.”

Police say Kareem Welton is the man behind the hit-and-run. Welton allegedly went on a hit-and-run rampage, causing a series of crashes in Philadelphia all the way to Montgomery County. He left one woman dead and several others injured.

Welton is now behind bars, but his family says the crime spree could have been prevented.

“His oldest brother tried to 302 him a couple of days ago and they wouldn’t 302 him and he was starting those psychotic episodes then,” said Denise Welton, the suspect’s aunt.

Eyewitness News spoke with Welton’s aunt, Denise Welton. She says her nephew started acting abnormally on Tuesday.

Wednesday morning, police say his rampage started at Broad and Lombard Streets when he rear-ended a couple on a motorcycle. A few blocks away at 15th and South Streets, he then hit and killed Moreno-Sanchez.

Surveillance video captured the terrifying moments. Police say Welton struck Moreno-Sanchez from behind and then turned around to run over her a second time. Police say the Chevy Malibu Welton was driving was stolen.

Investigators say he ditched it in Center City only to then steal another vehicle and hit another person in Manayunk.

Welton was finally apprehended in Collegeville, Montgomery County, after striking a fifth person. That victim, a jogger, suffered a broken spine and fractures to his ribs and legs.

“My heart goes out to the young lady whose life was taken and all the other people who were injured by my nephew, but my nephew is not like that.” Denise Welton said.

Welton’s family says all of this could have been avoided if Welton got the help he needed when they took him to the hospital on Tuesday but was later released. Philadelphia Police tell Eyewitness News they have responded to similar calls about Welton in the past; however, officers couldn’t find him when they arrived.

“I don’t understand why they didn’t allow him to get the help that he needed when he was taken to the hospital,” Denise Welton said.

Part of the department’s policy says: “A mentally disabled person will never be transported to any police facility, but will be taken directly to a crisis response center.” The directives also say: “The main objective when handling a “Severely mentally disabled person” is to aid and protect the interest of the smdp, innocent bystanders, and family members in the immediate area, without compromising the safety of all parties concerned including the police officers.”

Philadelphia police say they are looking into those 302 calls.

No word yet on what charges Welton is facing in Philadelphia. Meantime, he’s facing multiple charges in Montgomery County, including attempted murder.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo and Natasha Brown contributed to this report.