PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a word of warning for consumers from Pennsylvania State Police and the Labor Department. Fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits are on the rise due to data breaches in the private sector.
“Any of you who have had your info leaked in a data breach could become a victim of unemployment compensation fraud so please be careful with your personal data and be careful where you share it and who you share it with. If you see something, say something,” Department of Labor & Industry Sec. Jennifer Berrier said.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, click here.