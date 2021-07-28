PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Wednesday night’s game between the Phillies and Nationals has been postponed due to a reported COVID-19 outbreak in the Washington clubhouse. The postponement comes one day after Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was removed from Tuesday’s game because of a positive COVID test.
The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 12:05 p.m.
Tonight’s game between the Phillies and Nationals has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/1EA4qnReOm
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 28, 2021
Turner was removed from Tuesday night’s game after the top of the first inning.
Four Nationals players and eight staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Washington manager Dave Martinez said Turner was among four players who tested positive but didn’t identify the others.
This was the ninth MLB game called off this year because of coronavirus concerns. The Nationals had their season-opening series at home against the New York Mets called off because of virus issues.
MLB announced the Nationals-Phillies postponement about 90 minutes before the game was set to begin at Citizens Bank Park, and said the time would allow for “continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization.”
There were 45 MLB games postponed because of the virus last year during the pandemic-shortened season. All but two of them were eventually made up.
Washington reportedly reached MLB's 85% vaccination rate for players and other on-field personnel in May.
