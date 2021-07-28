PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A second person has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man at Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia last week. Jamie Frick, 36, was charged with murder and other related offenses Tuesday, police say.ACLU Announces Philadelphia Police Pilot Program As Alternate To Stop And Frisk
Paul Burkert, of Reading, has already been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old David Padro of Camden, New Jersey.READ MORE: Police Arrest Kareen Welton For Several Hit-And-Runs In Philadelphia, Including Crash That Killed Woman In Center City
Burkert’s defense attorney, Charles Peruto Jr., confirms Frick is Burkert’s girlfriend.
Peruto said the shooting was a case of self-defense, claiming his client was being “getting pummeled” before the shooting early Thursday outside Pat’s King of Steaks.MORE NEWS: President Joe Biden Touts Made In America Plan During Trip To Mack Truck Facility In Lehigh Valley
Peruto said his client was left with cuts on his face and his own blood in his hair, face, chest and clothing. He called the shot “a necessary action to prevent serious bodily injury to himself.”