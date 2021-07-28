PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two accidents, two blocks apart, around the same time in Philadelphia, are under investigation as hit-and-runs. The accidents left one woman dead and several others injured.

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, at Broad and Lombard Streets, police say a car rear-ended a motorcycle carrying a 29-year-old driver and a 28-year-old passenger, then left the scene.

The second accident happened two blocks away at 15th and South Streets.

Police say a 32-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk with a co-worker when a car jumped the curb and struck her. The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her co-worker jumped out of the way in time.

“What’s very unusual is, according to witnesses and the male that was with the female, after striking this female on the curb, the vehicle continued south about a half-block then turned around and went northbound on the same sidewalk and ran the female over striking her a second time,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The motorcycle passenger is in stable condition.

Investigators say witnesses from both scenes identified the same car.