PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man wanted in several hit-and-runs in Philadelphia, including one in Center City where police say he ran over a woman twice and killed her, was arrested in Collegeville, Montgomery County on Wednesday morning. The wild chain of events started just after 2 a.m. at Broad and Lombard Streets.

Police say a Chevy Malibu rear-ended a motorcycle carrying a 29-year-old driver and a 28-year-old passenger, then left the scene. The man who was driving that motorcycle is OK. His female passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Fortunately, she only suffered some bumps and bruises.

Just two blocks away, police say the same driver struck a 32-year-old woman who was walking home from work. She was on the sidewalk near 15th and South Streets, when the car jumped the curb and hit her. That woman’s friend, who was with her at the time, was able to dive out of the way. He is OK.

But police say the vehicle turned around and ran the woman over a second time.

“What’s very unusual is, according to witnesses and the male that was with the female, after striking this female on the curb, the vehicle continued south about a half-block then turned around and went northbound on the same sidewalk and ran the female over striking her a second time,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators say witnesses from both scenes identified the same car.

Police say they then found the striking vehicle, a Chevy Malibu, ditched at Broad and South Streets.

Police say they have surveillance video of the driver exiting that car shirtless, then leaving the scene. The suspect is described as a male, wearing gray sweat pants, possibly shirtless, or possibly wearing a light-colored or white jacket. Police say he may have been under the influence.

Investigators say that Chevy Malibu was stolen overnight.

Police say the suspect then stole another vehicle. He struck another pedestrian near Umbria and Hermitage Streets in Manayunk. This pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was later apprehended in Collegeville, Montgomery County by police of that jurisdiction.

Anyone with information on these incidents should contact police.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.