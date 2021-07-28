Brotherly Love: Broad Street Ministry Providing Services To Philadelphia's Most Vulnerable Population

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Prior to working at Broad Street Ministry, Aaliyah Davis had a limited view of homelessness. After meeting people in serious need of support, she has a new outlook.

“This place has gave me a different perspective on life because people, who are less fortunate than I am, still are very grateful for our services,” Davis said. “They’re very thankful, and they’re very happy.”

Broad Street Ministry provides services to Philadelphia’s most vulnerable population. It offers a number of resources to people including clothing, mail service and even food.

The ministry practices what it calls radical hospitality.

“It is trauma-aware and helps to provide some dignity,” CEO Laure Biron said. “Our services are as much about the way they are provided, as they are the services and supports the guests are actually getting access to here in our building.”

Guests appreciate the staff’s welcoming nature.

“Broad Street Ministries has allowed the setting, their tone, the way they treat people, the way they address people who are in a bad situation, the way they make people feel human,” Kyna Herring said.

“For me, it brightens the cloud that I’m stuck in at that moment, and when I leave here, the sunshine is back,” David Woods said.

The employees, volunteers, and guests have made meaningful connections and formed a strong community.

“We are providing a space for many different types of people to come in and learn and connect with each other,” Broad Street Ministry Clinical Director Support Services Geremi James said, “so that we can make our communities better.”

Davis appreciates the relationships she’s made. She enjoys it when guests visit, even after they no longer need her help.

“They just come back to be a part of the community. So, it just makes me feel happy inside,” Davis said.

If you’d like more information about Broad Street Ministry, click here.