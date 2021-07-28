BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A Bensalem man faces dozens of additional charges in a digital sextortion investigation. Police say 26-year-old Ian Pisarchuk was charged in June for sexually extorting and harassing six victims as young as 12 years old.

He now faces 40 additional charges after nine more victims have been identified.

“It is bittersweet to have to report that we are filing these new ‘sextortion’ charges against this defendant,” said District Attorney Matt Weintraub. “When we called out to the public for more potential victims, we were almost certain that more victims were out there. It saddens me that our prediction was accurate. But I am heartened that we will hold this man criminally accountable for what he’s done to each and every person he victimized in some way by filing these additional charges against him today. Our goal remains to protect our community from him by separating him from society for as long as possible.”

Officials say he contacted at least four known victims by claiming to be a mutual friend. That happened over the course of multiple years.

Pisarchuk is being held at a Bucks County correctional facility.

To anonymously report cybercrimes, click here.