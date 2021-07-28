PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say a shooting in the city’s Allegheny West neighborhood leaves two men injured, with one of them in critical condition.
Authorities say the shooting happened at 2800 North Taylor Street around 4:41 p.m. A 36-year-old man was shot in the torso; officers say he's in critical condition after taking a private vehicle to the hospital.
The second victim, a 32-year-old man, was hit in the left thigh. He was also taken to the hospital in a private car. Authorities say he is in stable condition.
The department says no gun was found at the scene. The shooting is still under investigation.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.