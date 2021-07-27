PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are wasting no time improving their roster ahead of the trade deadline. On Tuesday, the Phils reportedly acquired LHP Tyler Anderson from the Pirates to bolster their beleaguered rotation.

MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports the Phillies are sending catcher Abrahan Gutierrez and pitcher Cristian Hernandez to Pittsburgh in the deal.

Anderson, 31, is 5-8 on the season with a 4.35 ERA in 18 starts. He’s tossed 86 strikeouts compared to 25 walks on the year.

Anderson should provide a boost for a Phillies rotation with massive question marks after Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. Third starter Zach Eflin is on the injured list with a knee injury.

Beyond that, the Phillies have gotten almost nothing out of their fourth and fifth starters this year — a mix of Chase Anderson, Matt Moore, Vince Velasquez, and Spencer Howard have ranged from disappointing to disastrous.

Tyler Anderson has pitched 5+ innings in each of his 18 starts this season. He has a 4.35 ERA. Vince Velasquez has pitched 5+ in 8 of 16 starts. He has a 7.74 ERA in his last 10 starts and a 7.15 ERA against everybody other than the Marlins. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) July 27, 2021

Anderson spent four seasons with the Colorado Rockies and one with the San Francisco Giants before joining the Pirates in 2021.

So what’s next? Are the Phillies done?

Probably not. It’s no surprise the Phillies need bullpen help and a lot of it.

The team has also been linked to Marlins outfielder Starling Marte in trade rumors as the Phillies search for an everyday centerfielder.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Phillies are just 3.5 games behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. And having missed the playoffs for nine straight years, maybe the Phillies have more in store before Friday’s deadline.