PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies’ reported trade for pitcher Tyler Anderson has hit a snag. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the trade is being held up because of an issue with one of the two prospects the Phils were reportedly sending to Pittsburgh in the deal.

Rosenthal says it is unclear where trade talks stand.

The Pirates’ trade of Tyler Anderson to the Phillies has been held up because of an issue (presumably medical) with one of the two players going back to Pittsburgh, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Unclear where talks stand, whether player will be replaced. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2021

Earlier, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reported the Phillies were sending catcher Abrahan Gutierrez and pitcher Cristian Hernandez to Pittsburgh in the deal.

Sources confirm #Phillies deal for Tyler Anderson. Pirates will receive Cristian Hernandez and Abrahan Gutierrez. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) July 27, 2021

Anderson, 31, is 5-8 on the season with a 4.35 ERA in 18 starts. He’s tossed 86 strikeouts compared to 25 walks on the year.

If the deal goes through, Anderson would provide a boost for a Phillies rotation with massive question marks after Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. Third starter Zach Eflin is on the injured list with a knee injury.

Beyond that, the Phillies have gotten almost nothing out of their fourth and fifth starters this year — a mix of Chase Anderson, Matt Moore, Vince Velasquez, and Spencer Howard have ranged from disappointing to disastrous.

Tyler Anderson has pitched 5+ innings in each of his 18 starts this season. He has a 4.35 ERA. Vince Velasquez has pitched 5+ in 8 of 16 starts. He has a 7.74 ERA in his last 10 starts and a 7.15 ERA against everybody other than the Marlins. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) July 27, 2021

Anderson spent four seasons with the Colorado Rockies and one with the San Francisco Giants before joining the Pirates in 2021.

So what’s next? Are the Phillies done?

Probably not. It’s no surprise the Phillies need bullpen help and a lot of it.

The team has also been linked to Marlins outfielder Starling Marte in trade rumors as the Phillies search for an everyday centerfielder.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Phillies are just 3.5 games behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. And having missed the playoffs for nine straight years, maybe the Phillies have more in store before Friday’s deadline.