PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After years of planning, the family of Dominick Andujar and The Trust for Public Land officially opened the North Camden park named in his honor Tuesday.

Dominick’s mother Debbie Burgos said it’ll be a place of comfort for her and his three sisters.

“If I’m going through a bad day, I feel like I can come here, and sit here and be able to enjoy a peace of mind,” she said.

Nine years ago, the six-year-old was killed when he tried to stop a man from assaulting his 12-year-old sister. She survived the attack and was there to see Dominick Andujar Park become a reality.

“He exhibited tremendous courage, which will never be forgotten,” said Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen. “His honor will live on in this park and his legacy will live on in this community.”

Carstarphen said the city and neighborhood desperately needed this vibrant space near York and Point Streets. It includes a basketball court, exercise equipment and of course, a playground.

It’s a bittersweet feeling for Burgos knowing her son would have loved it if he was alive today.

“He was a kid, six years old, had his whole life taken away from him,” she said. “But other kids are going to be able to enjoy and make his name memorable.”

This is the first phase of the development of the park.

The Trust for Public Land plans to turn an overgrown lot next to the park into a baseball field and community green space.