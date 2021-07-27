CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heavy machinery was used to rescue a man buried underground after police say the ground gave out from underneath him in North Philadelphia. Chopper 3 was over the incident on the 700 block of Ramona Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Police say a man, believed to be around 30 years old, was buried underground when the earth gave out from underneath him.

He was dug out with heavy machinery and has since been transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

