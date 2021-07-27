PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heavy machinery was used to rescue a man buried underground after police say the ground gave out from underneath him in North Philadelphia. Chopper 3 was over the incident on the 700 block of Ramona Avenue around 10:30 a.m.
Police say a man, believed to be around 30 years old, was buried underground when the earth gave out from underneath him.READ MORE: 'End Of Watch Ride To Remember': Motorcycle Ride Honoring Fallen Officers Makes Stop In Philadelphia
He was dug out with heavy machinery and has since been transported to a local hospital for evaluation.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
There is no word on his condition at this time.MORE NEWS: 4 Dead, 2 Injured Including 12-Year-Old Girl After Shootings At 2 Different Locations In Wilmington, Delaware
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.