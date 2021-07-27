BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (CBS) — A 36-year-old New Jersey man has been charged in a fuel spill that happened at a Delaware County gas station, the district attorney announced Tuesday. George Smith, of Vineland, New Jersey, is charged with causing and risking catastrophe, clean streams law violations, and related offenses in connection to last month’s fuel spill at the Gas N Go in Brookhaven.
The Gas N Go is located at the corner of Coebourn Boulevard and Edgemont Avenue in Brookhaven.
“We have determined that the defendant’s deliberate actions caused this fuel discharge,” Stollesteimer said in a statement. “As a fuel delivery driver, the defendant was entrusted with a hazardous product – gasoline – and he owed a duty of care to all of us. He chose self-interest over the safety of the Brookhaven community and the safety of the children at Coebourn Elementary School. One of my first actions as District Attorney was to establish an Environmental Crimes Unit, and this prosecution should send a message that we will pursue and prosecute those who commit crimes against our environment.”
Officials say the gasoline, enough to entirely fill one vacuum truck, flowed off the property of the Gas N Go.
The spill involved 4,000 gallons of gasoline and polluted water from a Brookhaven retention basin.
Fish, fox and raccoons have been killed as a result of the spill.
The catastrophic leak forced the closure of Coebourn Elementary, the temporary shutdown of a sewage treatment plant downstream, and will force the excavation of acres of gasoline-soaked wetlands.
