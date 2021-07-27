PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is report day for the Eagles in South Philadelphia. Players and coaches arrived for Training Camp at the Novacare Complex on Tuesday morning.

The first Training Camp Practice will be held on Wednesday.

The Birds are holding two public practices for fans to attend. They will be on Sunday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 23. Tickets are on sale for $10 and proceeds go towards the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Make sure to join us for our public practices at @LFFStadium on Aug. 8th and Aug. 22nd! Tickets are on sale now for only $10, with all proceeds benefiting @eaglesautism 🎟: https://t.co/XHm67RbjiR — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 27, 2021

The Eagles open the 2021 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. in Atlanta.

Some other important dates prior to the start of the season include:

• Saturday, August 7 – Harold Carmichael’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction

• Sunday, August 8 at 7 PM – First opportunity to see the 2021 Eagles in person during the public practice at Lincoln Financial Field

• Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 PM – Preseason opener vs. Steelers

• Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17 – Joint practices with the New England Patriots at the NovaCare Complex

• Tuesday, August 17 – Roster cutdown to 85 players

• Thursday, August 19 at 7:30 PM – Preseason vs. Patriots

• Saturday, August 21 – Fourth Annual Eagles Autism Challenge presented by Lincoln Financial Group

• Sunday, August 22 at 7 PM – Final public practice at Lincoln Financial Field

• Tuesday, August 24 and Wednesday, August 25 – Joint practices at the New York Jets

• Tuesday, August 24 – Roster cutdown to 80 players

• Friday, August 27 at 7:30 PM – Preseason finale at New York Jets (NBC10, 94WIP) MORE NEWS: CDC To Recommend Vaccinated People In Certain Areas Resume Wearing Masks