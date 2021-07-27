BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (CBS) – Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer is expected to announce Tuesday an arrest in connection with last month’s fuel spill at the Gas N Go gas station located at the corner of Coebourn Boulevard and Edgemont Avenue in Brookhaven.
Officials say the gasoline, enough to entirely fill one vacuum truck, flowed off the property of the Gas N Go.
The spill involved 4,000 gallons of gasoline and polluted water from a Brookhaven retention basin.
Fish, fox and raccoons have been killed as a result of the spill.
The catastrophic leak forced the closure of Coebourn Elementary, the temporary shutdown of a sewage treatment plant downstream, and will force the excavation of acres of gasoline-soaked wetlands.