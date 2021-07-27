4 Dead, 2 Injured After Shootings At 2 Different Locations In Wilmington, Delaware.

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Four people are dead and at least two others are hurt after shootings at two different locations in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday. Now police are trying to unravel what happened during a very violent night.

The two shootings happened within an hour of each of other and just a few blocks away.

In the shooting on West 2nd Street, four people were shot. Three of them were killed. The fourth person was taken to Saint Francis Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police say the shooter then barricaded himself in a nearby building. That barricade situation is now over.

This shooting happened while police were investigating another shooting.

The second shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Monday at 6th and Monroe Streets.

The two scenes are a half-mile apart from each other. Police say a 32-year-old man who was shot died in the hospital. Also, a 33-year-old man went to the hospital on his own and is in stable condition.

Police have not said if these shootings are connected.

Police are asking for your help. You’re asked to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-tip-3333 with any information.