WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A violent night in Wilmington ends with the deaths of five people in three deadly shootings. Two were just blocks away from each other. One shooting victim who survived is only 12. The mayor and residents say they are heartbroken.

It’s been relatively quiet for police in Wilmington Tuesday after a night of terror ended with eight people shot and five of them now dead.

“Last night was just brutal,” Mayor Mike Purzycki said.

A small memorial now sits on the 11oo block of West 2nd Street where a quadruple shooting left three dead.

“It hurts, it really hurts. I woke up this morning and did the tally and it was really a heartbreak for me,” Purzycki said.

Police say a 32-year-old man shot a 30-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman. Both died at the scene.

A 12-year-old girl was also shot but survived. She was rushed to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition at Saint Francis Hospital.

Authorities tell CBS3, after shooting the victims in this domestic incident, the man barricaded himself in a nearby building before turning the gun on himself.

“It hurts to think that people had such despair that that’s the only solution to dealing with their pain or frustration,” Purzycki said.

That shooting happened while police were investigating another shooting at 6th and Monroe Streets. This shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Monday.

The two scenes are a half-mile apart from each other. Police say a 32-year-old man who was shot died in the hospital. Also, a 33-year-old man went to the hospital on his own and is in stable condition.

It isn’t clear if the shooter and victims of this incident knew each other.

“When I got the phone call I literally broke,” Zequina Harrison said.

Friends identified the 32-year-old victim as Kevin Thompson.

“Kevin was a lovable gentleman. He was a sweetheart,” Harrison said.

Also on Monday, another two men were shot on the 2400 block of Jessup Street. A 28-year-old man was hit in the chest and later succumbed to his injuries.

A 22-year-old gunshot victim is hospitalized and expected to survive.

All three incidents are still under investigation. If you have any information that can help authorities, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers a 1-800-TIP-3333.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe and Alecia Reid contributed to this report.