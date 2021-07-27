BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County police officer is one of four men arrested for attempting to lure a child for sex. Officials say Clifford Horn, a corporal with the Central Bucks Regional Police Department, was allegedly outed after a group of concerned citizens posing as underage kids set up a fake meeting.

It’s not clear if Cpl. Horn will keep his job as an officer in Central Bucks after he was arrested in Atlantic City over the weekend after allegedly being caught in the act.

Four men are facing charges after being arrested for attempting to a lure a minor, caught in the act by concerned citizens.

The arrests happened in Atlantic City beginning last Thursday, with police there confirming a watch group posed as “underage children on various social media sites,” confronting the men who thought they were communicating with a child, then notifying officials with screenshots of the conversations.

Officials also revealed three of the men busted traveled to Atlantic City, including a Central Bucks regional police officer.

Arrested were 51-year-old Jose Machuca, of Hyattsville, Maryland; 26-year-old Sambatrimiaina Raminoson, of Atlantic City; 49-year-old Eugene Pulley, of Philadelphia; and Horn, of Chalfont, Pennsylvania.

In a statement, the Bucks County district attorney confirmed the arrest of 54-year-old Cpl. Horn and revealed they’ve “assigned personnel to assist New Jersey authorities,” including prosecuting any criminal activity that occurred in Bucks County.

The DA went on to say “no one is above the law” and that his office is beginning the process of “evaluating all criminal cases in which Cpl. Horn was involved.”

The suspects have been released as they await a court appearance.

The Central Bucks Regional Police Department released the following statement:

“The Central Bucks Regional Police Commission, including the Boroughs of Chalfont, Doylestown and New Britain; Chief Karl Knott, and the men and women of the Central Bucks Regional Police Department are encouraging a thorough investigation surrounding the allegations and arrest of Corporal Clifford Horn. Investigations are taking place in multiple jurisdictions across two states. At this time, investigations are in the early stages. The Police Commission and CBRPD hold in profound regard not only a police officer’s commitment to uphold the law but also their commitment to law enforcement’s code of ethics and conduct in the community. At an Emergency Executive Session last night, the Police Commission directed Chief Karl Knott to place Corporal Clifford Horn on suspension from the Central Bucks Regional Police Department without pay effective immediately. This directive will be ratified at the next public meeting.”

CBS3 reached out to Horn for a comment, but we were not able to reach him.

Officials say they are still putting this case together and that just how many victims could be out there is still unknown. Anyone with any information is asked to give police a call.