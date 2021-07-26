PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are expected to announce a significant arrest on federal charges in a murder-for-hire plot in Philadelphia Monday afternoon. Federal and local officials will join for the press conference that set to begin at 3 p.m.
The charges stem from a collaborative investigation under the All Hands on Deck initiative, which was launched in April to combat violent crime in Philadelphia.
@USAttyWilliams, @FBIPhiladelphia & @PhillyPolice will announce an arrest on federal charges in a murder-for-hire plot today at 3pm. Charges stem from collaborative investigation under the #AllHandsOnDeck initiative which was launched in April to combat violent crime in Philly.
- What: The U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI and Philadelphia police to announce significant arrest on federal charges of murder-for-hire
- Who: Jennifer Arbittier Williams, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania James Christie, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for Violent Crime Branch, FBI – Philadelphia Field Office, Chief Inspector Frank Vanore of the Philadelphia Police Department
- When: Monday, July 26
- Time: 3 p.m.
