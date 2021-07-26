CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are expected to announce a significant arrest on federal charges in a murder-for-hire plot in Philadelphia Monday afternoon. Federal and local officials will join for the press conference that set to begin at 3 p.m.

The charges stem from a collaborative investigation under the All Hands on Deck initiative, which was launched in April to combat violent crime in Philadelphia.

  • What: The U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI and Philadelphia police to announce significant arrest on federal charges of murder-for-hire
  • Who: Jennifer Arbittier Williams, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania James Christie, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for Violent Crime Branch, FBI – Philadelphia Field Office, Chief Inspector Frank Vanore of the Philadelphia Police Department
  • When: Monday, July 26
  • Time: 3 p.m.
