Teen Killed, 2 Others Injured In North Philadelphia Triple Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A triple shooting left a teenager dead and sent two other people to the hospital in North Philadelphia. It happened around 3 a.m. Monday at 16th Street and Montgomery Avenue.18-Year-Old Man Shot In Head On Kensington Basketball Court, Police Say
Police found an 18-year-old woman shot in the head and a 28-year-old man shot in the arm.
A 20-year-old man showed up at the hospital, shot in the chest.READ MORE: President Joe Biden To Visit Macungie, Pennsylvania On Wednesday
No word on their conditions.
Police have not made any arrests.MORE NEWS: Bucks County Group Pushes For Mask Requirement As Country Sees Rise In COVID Cases
