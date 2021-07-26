PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Talk of the Philadelphia 76ers trading Ben Simmons has been a hot topic this offseason and the trade rumors continue. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer joined CBS3’s Sports Zone segment on Sunday night to discuss the latest surrounding a Ben Simmons trade.

The Sixers have been engaging in conversations with teams interested in Ben Simmons, but the price is high. They know Simmons’ value and want an all-star caliber player in exchange for the three-time all-star.

On Sunday morning, Fischer reported that if the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal requests to be traded, the Sixers could become a “serious front-runner” to land Beal with an offer including Simmons.

He tells CBS3’s Pat Gallen that a trade request from Beal could possibly come within the next few hours.

“Some people around the league have given me the impression that Beal is going to make his trade request in the next couple of hours,” Fischer said. “Sometime before this week really starts off and trade chatter starts to go.”

More trade chatter at @BR_NBA: On Ben Simmons, the Warriors’ efforts with Nos. 7 and 14, Utah and the Jazz wings, plus a developing deal between New Orleans and Memphis https://t.co/bp0mob094Y — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 25, 2021

For Sixers fans hoping for a Damian Lillard trade, Fischer says the situation in Portland is “far more stable” than Bradley Beal in Washington.

“I think he will only really become available if he comes back from Tokyo and with the offseason Portland has, he deems the roster is still not capable of competing where he wants to be. If Sixers fans are hoping trading Ben Simmons could net to one of those guys, I think the greater chance is definitely Bradly Beal.”

Portland Trail Blazers’ Dame Lillard recently dismissed reports of him wanting to be traded to Philadelphia and says he hasn’t “made any firm decisions” on his future.

Damian Lillard says he woke up to reports of him on the verge of requesting a trade “is not true.” And says secondly, “I haven’t made any firm decisions on what my future will be.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 16, 2021

Toronto is also reportedly pursuing Simmons. Fischer says there has been “haggling” between both sides.

Pascal Siakam could be the name that Toronto is looking to move, but Philly seems to be looking for other players in return, according to Fischer. He says the Sixers might be more interested in a package that includes Fred VanVleet or OG Anunoby, but the Raptors might not be willing to part with Anunoby.

There is a lot of speculation that the Sixers will not be selecting the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft later this week. While it’s unclear if it’s going to be used in a Ben Simmons trade or elsewhere, Fischer says there is “definitely a lot of expectation that they are going to move that pick to help them win now.”

The Sixers could potentially use the first-round pick to land a veteran talent to pair with Joel Embiid and help them win a championship now.

If Fischer could look into a crystal ball to determine what the Sixers offseason will look like, he says there will be a lot of movement.

“There is going to be a lot of movement,” Fischer said. “Daryl clearly is working the phones as always, his MO has always been wanting to collect stars.”

The 2021 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, July 29.