PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DAO First Assistant Robert Listenbee and Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit Supervisor Chesley Lightsey will discuss recent developments in homicide cases involving the deaths of two transgender women. FA Listenbee will also provide the DAO’s weekly gun crimes update.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Philadelphia DAO to Provide Update on Two Homicide Cases, Condemn Hate Crimes Against LGBTQ+ Community
- When: Monday, July 26, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.