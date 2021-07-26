TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A parent-led push for New Jersey to provide a virtual schooling option for the upcoming school year is gaining momentum, but Gov. Phil Murphy is not budging.

Deanna Nye says she wants the right to choose the type of learning that’s best for her child, adding that her son excelled in the virtual learning environment.

”He made the honor roll all four marking periods. That’s never been achieved ever with in-person learning,” she said.

Nye and Karen Strauss co-founded New Jersey Parents for Virtual Choice to push Gov. Murphy to keep a remote option available. By Monday, more than 1,000 parents had signed a petition started by the group.

“We should be the sole decision-makers, not anyone else,” Nye said. “That includes those in authority. It’s not right.”

Gov. Murphy (D) is not wavering from the stance he announced in May, requiring schools to provide full-day, in-person instruction only.

“Assuming we can keep everybody healthy and we do have that confidence right now. Again, we’re watching this like a hawk. There is no question where the richer educational experience is, and that is full-on, in person,” Murphy said at the state’s weekly COVID-19 news conference Monday.

NJPFVC members are also concerned about the more contagious Delta variant, rising case numbers, exposing medically fragile children and the inability to vaccinate children under 12. Strauss’ son is just 5 years old.

“Once he is able to be vaccinated, we will, then we’ll choose for him to go in person,” she said. “But that doesn’t mean that’s a fit for everybody.”

At this point, the governor’s office maintains that remote learning will only be allowed in the event of a localized outbreak or some other unforeseen emergency.