PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Right now, we get tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warning alerts sent to our phones, but soon you could also get a destructive weather alert. The National Weather Service is adding a damage threat tag to its severe thunderstorm warnings.

The damage threat will come in three categories — destructive, considerable and base.

Base stands for baseline, which is the lowest of threat levels.

Destructive is the most dangerous threat and means baseball-sized hail and 80 mile an hour winds may be present.

It means an area is facing a life-threatening thunderstorm that could cause substantial damage.

The new threat tag will start being used on July 28.