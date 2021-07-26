PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Right now, we get tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warning alerts sent to our phones, but soon you could also get a destructive weather alert. The National Weather Service is adding a damage threat tag to its severe thunderstorm warnings.
The damage threat will come in three categories — destructive, considerable and base.
Base stands for baseline, which is the lowest of threat levels.
Destructive is the most dangerous threat and means baseball-sized hail and 80 mile an hour winds may be present.
It means an area is facing a life-threatening thunderstorm that could cause substantial damage.
The new threat tag will start being used on July 28.