CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An 18-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot on a basketball court in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Daniel Shissler Recreation Center at Frankford Avenue and East Berks Street.

18-Year-Old Man Shot In Head On Kensington Basketball Court, Police Say

READ MORE: President Joe Biden To Visit Macungie, Pennsylvania On Wednesday

Police found the victim shot in the head.

He is in critical, but stable condition.

READ MORE: Teen Killed, 2 Others Injured In North Philadelphia Triple Shooting

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gunfire.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

MORE NEWS: Bucks County Group Pushes For Mask Requirement As Country Sees Rise In COVID Cases

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.