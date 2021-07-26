18-Year-Old Man Shot In Head On Kensington Basketball Court, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An 18-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot on a basketball court in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Daniel Shissler Recreation Center at Frankford Avenue and East Berks Street.President Joe Biden To Visit Macungie, Pennsylvania On Wednesday
Police found the victim shot in the head.
He is in critical, but stable condition.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gunfire.
Police are still searching for the gunman.
