PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be in the mix for quarterback Deshaun Watson when the Houston Texans trade him — but that might not happen until after the 2021-22 season, reports say. On Football Morning In America, Peter King says he’s not sure what will happen with Watson, but the Eagles are “likely to be in play” for the quarterback.

That is if Houston trades Watson sometime prior to the 2022 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that two league executives have said the price for Watson has been “some combination of 5 high draft picks and starting-caliber players.”

A huge price for any team to trade, but no two teams are better equipped to do so than the Eagles and Dolphins. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 26, 2021

The two teams most equipped to pay that high of a price for the 25-year-old QB? The Eagles and Miami Dolphins, per ESPN NFL Insider, Field Yates.

The quarterback is currently involved in pending legal allegations after 22 accusations of sexual impropriety. King says which these accusations not being adjudicated or settled yet, both Watson and the accusers must “think they’ve got good cases.”

This brings King to the point of the Texans waiting to trade Watson because his trade value has diminished. He says GM Nick Caserio, “Needs to wait till whatever happens legally with Watson and when the likely NFL sanction of Watson is meted out. When Watson’s fate is known, that’s when a team should trade for him.”

King presumes by the time legal issues and NFL discipline is finished it will be early 2022 — and that’s when a Watson trade could happen.

Cue the Eagles.

King called Philadelphia the “most logical” target for Watson in his Football Mornings In America column:

“Philadelphia’s the most logical target—and I’d argue that acquiring their next quarterback would be smarter next March than it is now. Maybe Jalen Hurts has a stunningly great year and the Eagles think they’ve got their quarterback of the future. Maybe the Eagles will be in position with three first-round picks to sit and take their next quarterback in the draft or trade up for him. Or maybe they’re in the best position of any team in the league to deal for Watson. So the best thing for Philadelphia here is to play the long game—and hope that Carson Wentz plays three-quarters of the snaps in Indianapolis this year, ensuring that third first-round pick 2022.”

Watson is expected to report to Texans training camp this week, evading a $50,000-per-day fine.

As for the Eagles, players and coaches report for Training Camp on Tuesday with the first practice starting on Wednesday.

The Birds filled a huge hole on the defensive side of the roster this weekend in the signing of cornerback Steven Nelson. They agreed to terms on a 1-year deal.

Nelson is expected to start alongside Darius Slay.