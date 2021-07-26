WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A state representative in Delaware says he won’t seek reelection after he admitted to using an offensive, anti-Asian slur.
In a statement Monday, Gerald Brady, who represents part of Wilmington, wrote, “I cannot in good conscience ask the voters to put their faith in me again after I betrayed theirs.”READ MORE: Luis Rodriguez Arrested In Murder Of 13-Year-Old Girl In Frankford, Police Say 'The World Needs More Toms': Friends, Coworkers Remember Tom Royds, Firefighter Killed In Schuylkill Crash
Brady says he used the slur and tried to make a joke about human trafficking.MORE NEWS: Montgomery County Family Recovers From COVID-19 After Unvaccinated Children Spread Virus To Vaccinated Parents
He plans to complete sensitivity training.