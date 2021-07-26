EDDYSTONE, Pa. (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over a cargo ship at Penn Terminals in Eddystone. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson says during an enforcement on Monday afternoon, officers discovered five stowaways.Luis Rodriguez Arrested In Murder Of 13-Year-Old Girl In Frankford, Police Say
The agency says they tried to get away and jumped into the water.
The group was found, given medical treatment and detained.
Delaware County officials say the individuals' immigration status is unknown at this time.
