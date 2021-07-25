BEAR, Del. (CBS/AP) – Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning assault and robbery at a bar that left the victim seriously injured. Troopers arrived at Thurston’s Pub, at 32 Fox Hunt Drive, in Bear around 1:20 a.m. Sunday and found three or four suspects had assaulted a man, police said in a news release.
The suspects stole the victim’s personal property and fled, the news release said. The victim, a 36-year-old man, sustained serious injuries that required medical treatment.
The suspects were described only as male. Police said there were no surveillance images available.
