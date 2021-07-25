CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Cumberland County news, Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — It’s a rare sight to see – especially in Cumberland County. Officials with Cumberland County posted photos Sunday of two Roseate Spoonbills in a marsh.

Photographer Fred Ryerse took the pictures, showing the birds taking flight in a local marsh.

READ MORE: Family Of Missing Bucks County Woman Casey Johnston Hires Private Investigator

 

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Steamy Start To Week As Temperatures To Reach 90s On Monday

According to The Corrnell Lab of Ornithology, Roseate Spoonbills are found in Cuba and the Dominican Republic all year round. They prefer habitats like swampy forests.