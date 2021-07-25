CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — It’s a rare sight to see – especially in Cumberland County. Officials with Cumberland County posted photos Sunday of two Roseate Spoonbills in a marsh.
Photographer Fred Ryerse took the pictures, showing the birds taking flight in a local marsh.READ MORE: Family Of Missing Bucks County Woman Casey Johnston Hires Private Investigator
Check out this rare sighting of two juvenile Roseate Spoonbill in Cumberland County! 🦩
📸 Fred Ryerse pic.twitter.com/EpDmTDeoHRREAD MORE: 'It's Never Going To End': Loved Ones Of David Padro Jr. Voice Gun Violence Frustrations At 22-Year-Old's Vigil
— Cumberland County PA (@ccpa_net) July 25, 2021
MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Steamy Start To Week As Temperatures To Reach 90s On Monday
According to The Corrnell Lab of Ornithology, Roseate Spoonbills are found in Cuba and the Dominican Republic all year round. They prefer habitats like swampy forests.