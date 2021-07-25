PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most of the region enjoyed a dry Sunday evening, except for those in a few counties in the Delaware Valley. Showers and thunderstorms have been “training” over southern Chester County and northern New Castle County over the last several hours.

Radar estimated rainfall totals nearing 4 inches in extreme southwestern Chester County.

Showers and storms ‘training’ over southern Chester county could result in localized flooding. Estimated rainfall totals this evening nearing 3” near Lancaster Co. border. ⁦@CBSPhilly⁩ pic.twitter.com/uSYg24y8DM — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) July 26, 2021

After a comfortable weekend, it will be a steamy start to our week on Monday, however, a slow-moving cold front will push just south of the area during the afternoon.

This will allow for some drier air to briefly build in to provide humidity relief for the Philadelphia Metro and areas north and west. But this drier airmass may not make it as far south as Central Delaware or to the Jersey Shore.

It will be hot regardless, with high temperatures set to climb back into the 90s after a week-long break from the extreme heat.

An isolated thunderstorm is possible Monday afternoon, mainly concentrated near the frontal boundary over Delaware and coastal New Jersey.

Humidity levels will undulate over the next several days as the frontal stalls out and slowly wiggles around.

Expect the chance for a spotty thunderstorm on Wednesday, otherwise, the region’s next best chance of rain materializes on Thursday as a much stronger cold front sweeps through the region.

This will make for a quiet and comfortable to close to July on Friday, but not without the possibility of strong storms and some heavy downpours on Thursday.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date forecasts.