PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Remembering a young man who lost his life to gun violence. On Sunday night, friends and family of David Padro, Jr. will gather for a vigil.
It will take place by Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia.READ MORE: Fauci Says US Headed In 'Wrong Direction' On Coronavirus
On Thursday, Padro, Jr. was shot outside of the popular cheesesteak spot on South 9th Street.READ MORE: 'It Looked Apocalyptic': 30-Inch Broken Water Main Floods Streets In Queen Village
He died at the hospital a short time later.
A man from Reading has been charged with his murder.MORE NEWS: CBS3 Pet Project: How Do You Know If Your Cat Has Arthritis?
The vigil for Padro, Jr. will begin at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.