By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Remembering a young man who lost his life to gun violence. On Sunday night, friends and family of David Padro, Jr. will gather for a vigil.

It will take place by Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia.

On Thursday, Padro, Jr. was shot outside of the popular cheesesteak spot on South 9th Street.

He died at the hospital a short time later.

A man from Reading has been charged with his murder.

The vigil for Padro, Jr. will begin at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.