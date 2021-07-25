PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a sea of green in South Philadelphia Sunday night as friends and family gathered to remember a life gone too soon. David Padro, Jr., 22, of Camden, N.J., died in a shooting outside of Pat’s Steaks last week.

That is exactly where loved ones found themselves with balloons, frustration, and a call to end gun violence.

“My son is now a statistic,” David Padro, Sr., tells Eyewitness News, knowing his son is one of many who have died on Philadelphia’s streets.

It’s a loss that no parent wants to imagine. Padro is now living it, all over a parking spot. It is a fight he says shouldn’t have went that far.

“What happened that night should have never happened,” Padro says, adding, “A gun should have never been necessary that’s what angers me the most.”

Amber McShane, Padro Jr.’s girlfriend, is also in shock.

“The guy went in his car and got a gun that’s what happened,” she says.

The suspect, Paul Burkert, of Reading, Pa., turned himself in. The 36-year-old faces a murder charge. For Padro, however, that’s not enough to combat his insurmountable loss.

“Gun violence, will there ever be a change, will I be alive to actually see that?” He asked, adding, “It’s never going to end.”

So far this year, more than 314 people have been killed in Philadelphia, making it one of the top 10 deadliest cities in the nation. The number is up by 35% compared to 2020.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.