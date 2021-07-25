ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Four men face luring charges after Atlantic City Police say they targeted a minor online, only exposed by concerned citizens posing as underaged children and reporting the suspects to authorities.
The Atlantic City Police Department says they have arrested four men since July 22 “for attempting to lure a minor” online. Jose Machuca, 51, of Hyattsville, Md., Sambatrimiaina Raminoson, 26, of Atlantic City, Eugene Pulley, 49, of Philadelphia, and Clifford Horn, 54, of Chalfont, Pa. are all charged with luring or enticing a child by various means.
The department says concerned citizens used different social media sites to pose as children, confront the suspects, and then notify law enforcement. They provided authorities with screenshots and additional information.
Anyone with information should call the Atlantic City Police Department at (609) 347-5766.