BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The family of missing Bucks County woman Cassandra “Casey” Johnston is turning to a private investigator to hopefully locate the 26-year-old.
The Johnston family tells Eyewitness News they hired the investigator, days after authorities released new surveillance photos of her car in Philadelphia.
Those photos were from July 10, the last day anyone saw Johnston. Her car was seen on Vine Street approaching Interstate 95. Since then, her family has set up search parties and begged people to come forward.
Anyone with information should call Lower Southampton Police.