PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Jakub Voracek era in Philadelphia is officially over. The Flyers on Saturday afternoon traded Voracek to the Columbus Blue Jackets for forward Cam Atkinson in a one-for-one deal.

No salary was retained in the trade.

🚨 TRADE ALERT! 🚨 We have acquired forward Cam Atkinson from Columbus in exchange for forward Jakub Voracek. Details: https://t.co/7vlOXYQq2a pic.twitter.com/FthEqGoCDQ — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 24, 2021

Atkinson joins the Flyers after 10 seasons with the Blue Jackets. The 32-year-old has 213 goals and 402 points over his career, including a 41-goal year in his last full season in 2018-19.

Last season, the winger scored 15 goals and 34 points in 59 games with Columbus. He was also tied for second in the league with four shorthanded goals.

A two-time All-Star, Atkinson has four seasons left on his contract at a $5.875 million cap hit.

Meanwhile, Voracek returns to Columbus, who drafted the winger in 2007. Voracek’s time in Philadelphia ends after 10 seasons, in which he’s compiled 427 assists and 604 points over 727 games. He added 27 points in 45 playoff games during his time with the Flyers.

The veteran Voracek’s 427 assists and his 162 power-play assists rank fifth in Flyers history.

Voracek has three seasons left on his contract, carrying an $8.25 million cap hit.

The Flyers freed up about $2.4 million in cap space over the next three seasons.

According to CapFriendly, the Flyers currently have nearly $12.4 million in projected cap space.

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher has been busy over the past seven days.

Last Saturday, Fletcher acquired defenseman Ryan Ellis from the Nashville Predators in a three-team trade, on Thursday, he moved Shayne Gostisbehere’s salary to the Arizona Coyotes and on Friday, the GM acquired defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen from the Buffalo Sabres.

Shortly after announcing the Voracek for Atkinson trade, the Flyers drafted Samu Tuomaala with their first pick in the 2021 NHL draft, 46th overall.

With the 46th pick in the 2021 #NHLDraft, we have selected forward Samu Tuomaala! pic.twitter.com/EbkNiAmRmt — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 24, 2021

Free agency begins on July 28.