PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If your summer travel plans include driving, expect to pay more at the pump. According to AAA, the cost for a gallon of regular is nearly a dollar more than last summer.

Prices aren’t expected to go down anytime soon either.

“It’s definitely hard because you have to pay more, especially when you have an SUV,” David Uwikunze said.

Getting the family down the Jersey Shore is costing considerably more this summer than last.

Gas prices are ticking up once again. AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular is $3.15. That’s 97 cents higher than this time last year.

“It used to be $40 a tank,” Tom Mullin said. “Now, it’s getting closer to $50 and $60 for me.

“You start avoiding nonessential rides and stuff like that,” Uwikunze said.

AAA says the increases are being fueled by increases in demand, and they expect gas prices to hover around the $3 a gallon mark throughout the summer driving season.

The cost of gas isn’t so terrible everywhere.

Down in Delaware, the cost of a gallon of regular is significantly cheaper than in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In the First State, the average is $2.98. Meanwhile, in the Keystone State, it’s $3.25 and in the Garden State, it’s $3.17. But drivers in South Jersey are paying a little less at $3.13 per gallon.

“Going back into work now too, driving a little more,” Mullin said, “so we’re seeing it go up and it’s definitely a new expense that we have to add in.”