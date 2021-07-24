PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Remembering a young man who lost his life to gun violence. On Sunday night, friends and family of David Padro, Jr. will gather for a vigil.
It will take place by Pat's Steaks in South Philadelphia.
On Thursday, Padro, Jr. was shot outside of the popular cheesesteak spot on South 9th Street.
He died at the hospital a short time later.
A man from Reading has been charged with his murder.
The vigil for Padro, Jr. will begin at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.