WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Some thrill-seekers down the shore got a little more than they bargained for. They took a ride on the Springshot on Morey’s Adventure Pier in Wildwood and they weren’t alone.
That's Kiley Holman peeling the seagull off of her face!
She took the ride along with her friend Georgia, who was celebrating her 14th birthday on the boardwalk recently.
Mom says Kiley was fine and so was the seagull — they saw it fly away after the wild ride!