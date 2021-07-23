PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new campaign from Visit Philadelphia is urging people to get off their fannies and use one to explore the city. A fanny pack, that is.

It’s called the Pack Light, Plan Big Campaign, with a focus on driving summer tourism into the City of Brotherly Love. City tourism reps hit the streets of New York on Friday, picking one winner to spend the weekend here in Philly.

The catch? The winner was given only a fanny pack with basic necessities. That’s the plan for every weekend in August; give someone a fanny pack, a two-night stay in Philadelphia, and some good luck.

Neil Frauenglass, the chief marketing officer for Visit Philadelphia, says it’s the footwork that gets people interested.

“We’re on the streets of NY, we’re asking folks to pack light and plan big, we’re showing people these fanny packs and all the amazing things they could potentially win,” he said.

The packs are filled with more than just gift cards for food and shopping; Visit Philadelphia also includes tickets to some of the city’s biggest highlights.

“We are filling fanny packs with tickets to live nation concerts to museums and attractions,” Frauenglass said.

The promotion comes at the right time; Philadelphia was just named to TIME Magazine’s list of best places to visit. Tourism is also picking back up after the pandemic.

Click here to enter for a chance to win.