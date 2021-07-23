PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you looking to broaden your horizons the next time your stomach starts to growl at you? Well, look no further because Tripadvisor has listed two Philadelphia restaurants in their Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Restaurants.

Ristorante Pesto. located at 1915 S Broad Street was ranked No. 5 for U.S. Everyday Eats Restaurant Award.

Vedge, located at 1221 Locust Sreet, was ranked No. 8 for U.S. Best Vegan Restaurant Award.

Ristorante Pesto comes in at the No. 1 spot with a perfect five-star rating across the Philadelphia area.

Vedge is just behind coming in at No. 12 with a four-and-a-half-star rating in the Philadelphia area.

Both Ristorante Pesto and Vedge have received favorable reviews from customers attending both restaurants helping them land in their respective categories.

“These rankings are based on traveler reviews of people who have dined there over the past year,” Casey Brogan of Tripadvisor said. “Challenging as a year it was, restaurants around the country still managed to deliver amazing cuisine and experiences to diners – something worth celebrating!”

The full list of restaurants, here.