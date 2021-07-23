GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — It’s a well-deserved celebration for Stella, an 8-year-old pit bull. She was the longest resident of the Gloucester County Animal Shelter.
Stella had been in the shelter for more than a year-and-a-half, waiting for a loving family.
Congratulations to Stella and her fur-ever family!