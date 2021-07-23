CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gloucester County Animal Shelter, Local, Talkers

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — It’s a well-deserved celebration for Stella, an 8-year-old pit bull. She was the longest resident of the Gloucester County Animal Shelter.

But she was adopted on Friday.

READ MORE: 'This Is Do Or Die': Congressman Dwight Evans' Urgent Message For President Biden, Philadelphia Mayor Kenney On Gun Violence

READ MORE: Candidate For Pennsylvania Governor Says He Did Not Cause Fatal Accident

Stella had been in the shelter for more than a year-and-a-half, waiting for a loving family.

MORE NEWS: Busy Morning In Frankford As Police Investigate Lyft Crash, Shooting Just Blocks Away

Congratulations to Stella and her fur-ever family!