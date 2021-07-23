BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The family of a murder victim in Bucks County finally has some closure, 44 years after she was killed. The Bucks County district attorney returned a ring to the sister of Shaun Eileen Ritterson.
She was just 20 years old when she was killed and dumped on the side of a road back in 1977.READ MORE: 2 Teens Shot In Targeted Attack In Northeast Philadelphia: Police
The ring had been sitting in an evidence locker until Ritterson’s sister asked about it recently.READ MORE: 'Y'all Took My Only Son From Me': Tommie Frazier's Loved Ones Mourn Teen Killed In West Philly Shooting
The prime suspect in the murder has died, so investigators have never actually determined who killed Ritterson.MORE NEWS: Expert: New Jersey Native Samantha Josephson's DNA Found Under Suspect's Nails
Officials say her sister plans to wear the returned ring on a necklace.