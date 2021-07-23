PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Five people were injured following a crash involving a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia. Authorities say a pickup truck ran a red light at 5th Street and Allegheny Avenue, hitting the bus around 6 a.m. Friday.



CBS3 has been told those involved in the crash have minor injuries.

#BREAKING: Crash involving @SEPTA bus injures at least four people. Officials say the crash happened at 5th Street and Allegheny Avenue when this truck ran a red light and caused the collision. pic.twitter.com/eeQLn5O4Yh — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) July 23, 2021

Two males, ages 45 and 32, were among the five people taken to the hospital. The other three victims’ ages remain unclear at this time.

Several cars in an auto dealership were damaged, along with two cars on the street. One of those owners says she couldn’t get to work after the accident.

“My husband was like, ‘The power is out’ so he ran outside, he checked, and my car was messed up,” Latoya Lamb said.

BREAKING: A vehicle ran a red light and crashed into the RT-47 SEPTA bus on 5th St and Allegheny Ave in #NorthPhilly. It’s been reported that multiple people on board had injuries. #CHOPPER3 is live over the scene @aerialnewsbert as the Photog. Tune in @CBSPhilly for more info. pic.twitter.com/UamLhr9K6g — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) July 23, 2021

Authorities say the bus involved was a Route 47 bus.

No word if charges are pending.