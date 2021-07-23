PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As travel begins to pick up again, Philadelphia has just been named one of the top destinations to visit. Time Magazine released its list of the World’s Greatest Places Tuesday and the City of Brotherly Love made the cut.
The magazine specifically mentioned the city's food and art scene including the huge makeover at the Museum of Art that was unveiled earlier this year.
Click here to see the full list.
