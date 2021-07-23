PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department says two teenaged boys have been shot in Northeast Philadelphia, with one of them in critical condition.
According to the department, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Knorr Street around 7:45 p.m. A 14-year-old boy was shot three times, while the 13-year-old was shot once.READ MORE: Stella The Pit Bull, Gloucester County Animal Shelter's Longest Resident, Adopted
A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition and a 13-year-old boy is stable after a double shooting in Oxford Circle that happened just before 8 o’clock tonight @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dqIUpeL6Yt
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 24, 2021READ MORE: 'This Is Do Or Die': Congressman Dwight Evans' Urgent Message For President Biden, Philadelphia Mayor Kenney On Gun Violence
Emergency personnel took the 14-year-old to the hospital, where he is in critical condition. The other teen is in stable condition after taking a private vehicle to the hospital.
The shooting is still under investigation.MORE NEWS: Candidate For Pennsylvania Governor Says He Did Not Cause Fatal Accident
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.