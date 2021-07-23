PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life and another teen is hurt after being shot in what police call a targeted attack in Northeast Philadelphia Friday night.

Police say two gunmen were seen walking down a driveway, approaching a black car and firing at it, hitting a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy, and rattling neighbors.

“It was a boom, boom, boom,” a little girl said.

The small girl remembers the horrifying moments when gunfire erupted on the 1100 block of Knorr Street in the city’s Oxford Circle neighborhood just before 8 o’clock.

“I got scared,” she said.

Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot in the elbow. He’s in stable condition.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the stomach, right arm and hand, and is in critical condition.

“Since they were both sitting in the car and we don’t believe this was a random act in any way. We suspect at this point somebody knew they were inside of the car, opened fire on them for whatever reasons, what kind of dispute. We don’t know what’s going on and that’s what we’re gonna try and find out,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Ben Nash said.

Police also say after the shooting, a black Camaro picked up the gunmen. Then police say someone who was near the car where the kids were struck pulled out a gun and fired back.

“The number of juveniles, the number of children that are being shot is something that’s unseen. I don’t think anybody in this city has ever experienced anything like this,” Nash said.

One man Eyewitness News spoke to says he knows the two teen victims.

“They’re pretty good kids, they are. Some kids need more guidance than others,” he said.

Police believe the teen victims were targeted. No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.